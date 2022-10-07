SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! The ridge of high pressure is in control which means our weather is more rinse, and repeat compared to the last few days.

We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with daytime highs within a degree or two compared to yesterday. That means most in Northern Utah will wind up in the 70s with high terrain spots seeing 60s, while Southern Utah gets mainly 70s and 80s. The chance for any wet weather is low, but a few high-terrain showers can’t be ruled out south of I-70.

Heading into the weekend there won’t be many changes for our Saturday, but the ridge of high pressure will begin to loosen its grip. We’ll see moisture increase slowly down south so a few more showers will be possible this weekend, but like today most of the wet weather will favor the high terrain with lower elevations staying mostly dry.

In Northern Utah it’s just more business as usual with sunshine and 70s as a few along the Wasatch Front hang around the 80-degree mark, like Salt Lake City; and for the perspective that’s about 10 degrees above average.

For anyone going to check out the fall colors the weekend will bring perfect weather to be in the mountains. We’re close to the peak in our northern mountains when it comes to the foliage. Around 8000ft. in the Wasatch Mountains daytime highs will be near 60° and that combined with sunshine will bring optimal conditions for leaf chasing! In the mountains in southern Utah, we’re seeing good color as well, but we’re likely another week or so away from the peak there. In our valleys, fall colors are likely to peak during the second half of the month.

By next week temperatures are likely to ease down across the board with a potential cold front moving in. Unfortunately, models have backed off with just how cool and how much moisture this system will bring, but in Southern Utah, there will be a better chance for wet weather through the first half of the week and if the front ends up being strong enough, we could see wet weather across the state. It’s still more than a few days away so we’ll continue to see how things evolve, but it does look like temperatures will ease down closer to averages by the middle of the week.

The takeaway? It’s more sunshine with consistent temperatures into the weekend ahead of a possible cool down next week.

