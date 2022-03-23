SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We get some warmer air for the midweek with the high pressure in control gaining strength on Wednesday. We have plenty of sunshine ahead and daytime highs climbing to about average or slightly above it, with highs expected to hit the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, some upper 50s and low 60s in Eastern and Central Utah, with the hot spot hitting the southwest desert as St. George climbs into the low 70s. High pressure brings subsidence and lends itself to dry conditions, mostly clear skies and a warming trend.

This broad area of high pressure grips the Great Basin for the next several days, meaning each day will remain dry and be warmer than the last.

Temperatures start to soar by Thursday, spiking about 5-10 degrees above average. Friday and the weekend will bring that spring warmth as we see highs in the 70s in Salt Lake City, 80s in St. George and 60s in Park City!

We’ll likely start seeing changes by Sunday with increasing clouds as the high pressure starts to break down. There’s the potential for active weather and the chance for wet weather early next week, but it’s too far out to give it the stamp of approval. We will watch the system evolve and keep you posted on any changes!

Bottom line? The warming trend continues with a beautiful day, sunshine and average temperatures.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!