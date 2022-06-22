SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have weather changes on deck Wednesday.

Heat builds back in Northern Utah while Southern Utah is facing a chance of thunderstorms. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s along the Wasatch Front, with several 80s in Central and Eastern Utah. Moab, St. George and Lake Powell will hit the 90s but will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with increased cloud cover and moisture influx.

This is all thanks to a southerly flow returning with an upper-level low pressure that will set up shop southwest and the dome of high pressure to the east. This setup will stay almost stationary for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend. Expect to see isolated showers and storms in southern Utah. The best chance of moisture on Wednesday will be in southeastern Utah with the best wet weather chance being east of I-15 and south of I-70, but we can’t rule out Beaver and Iron Counties.

While moisture will move into southwestern Utah on Thursday, there will be potential for dry thunderstorms which could spark more fires. With thunderstorm potential returning, this means flash flood potential will exist across National Parks and popular hiking spots in Southern and Eastern Utah. This includes Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, the Swell and Grand Staircase. Plan accordingly and don’t risk it, especially if you have hiking plans in slot canyons.

Moisture will continue to surge northward over the coming days given our setup. By late Thursday into Friday, that moisture could find its way into northern Utah which could lead to isolated and scattered shower/storm activity along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.

Another product of southerly flow will be increasing heat as daytime highs plateau above average for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Models are hinting that we could see moisture continue moving through the weekend, so right now there is a slight storm chance in the northern half of the state for the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Heat builds in the north, more clouds in the southern half of the state and isolated thunderstorm potential exists!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!