SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Get ready for another round of scattered storms and showers today as another storm system moves through Utah.

The bottom line? Scattered showers and storms are ahead with temperatures close to seasonal norms.

This system moved in from the West and increased cloud cover overnight, and now the scattered wet weather will favor the northern half of the state once again, with isolated showers and storms as far south of I-70 with a chance we could see some storms as far south as Iron and San Juan Counties.

Temperatures will remain close to the average for this time of year along the Wasatch Front, with highs right around 70, but expect slightly cooler conditions in the southwest corner of the state with St. George topping out in the upper 70s. It will be gusty at times, so winds will continue to be a player in the Utah weather scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While active skies dwindle overnight, we could see isolated showers linger on Thursday in northern Utah and eastern Utah. This system pulls away from Utah but wrap-around moisture could support a few storms followed by drier conditions towards the close of the day.

Mostly dry conditions return Friday into the beginning of the weekend as temperatures climb. We get a nice, quiet stretch through the weekend with a warming trend and dry conditions. By the end of the weekend, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George.

We also could see the chance of some gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, so this is something we will monitor throughout the week. Also, by the end of the weekend into next week we could move into a wetter pattern as temperatures stay warm, so stay tuned as the pattern evolves.

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have FIVE river flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The flood warnings for the Bear River near Corinne, the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice. For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

A Flood Advisory is also now in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County. Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows in this area, so use caution when around waterways.

A new flood watch has been issued for the Green River near Jensen affecting Eastern Uinta Basin. The potential for a rain-on-snow event may lead to accelerated snowmelt and a period of high runoff. Quickly rising rivers may reach critical levels by Saturday afternoon, with high water possible through Monday. We also have flood watches for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City.

A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

On the other side of the coin, the runoff is leading to healthy increases in water levels. The Great Salt Lake is now up over four feet since November and Lake Powell is up over a foot since last month!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!