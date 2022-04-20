SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend. After seeing a little bit of lingering moisture in the northernmost part of our area this morning, high pressure has calmed things completely. Skies across the Beehive State will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and that coupled with mild temperatures will result in a beautiful day!

Highs in northern Utah will mainly range in the 50s and 60s while southern Utah will see 60s and 70s with the warm spot being St. George at 81. Winds will be lighter than we had yesterday, but it will still be breezy at times. Into tonight it’s more calm skies with cool temperatures that will be about 5 degrees warmer than last night.

The high pressure keeping our weather quiet isn’t going to be sticking around long though. A potent storm system will approach throughout the day Thursday and we’ll see steady changes up to its arrival. Winds will start to crank out of the south and it will be a windy day. That southerly flow will result in daytime highs being about 10-15 degrees above average. We start sunny, but clouds will start to increase by the afternoon.

With windy and warm conditions though, in southern Utah increased fire risk will be a concern and we’ll see a Fire Weather Watch go into effect in the Colorado River Basin of Grand County near Moab.

From tomorrow afternoon into Thursday night, the chance for wet weather will increase. By Friday we’ll be looking at widespread valley rain and mountain snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times and there will be potential for thunderstorms across the state. The arrival of this system will also result in much cooler temperatures moving in with daytime highs dropping about 20 degrees compared to Thursday.

Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday. With cooler air in place, early Saturday and late Saturday could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front. Be sure to stay tuned as this forecast is likely to see some change as this storm evolves.

Sunday will see drier conditions start to take hold as we stay on the cool side. Into early next week, a ridge of high pressure will set up shop resulting in dry conditions and warming temperatures.

The takeaway? A calm and beautiful Wednesday ahead of big changes by Friday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!