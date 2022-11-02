SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A wet Wednesday is upon us, as a storm makes its way through the Beehive State. It all started with the winds picking up yesterday and will continue into Thursday with more valley rain and mountain snow. So we hope you had time to take down the Halloween decorations because it might get a little bumpy.

The High Wind Warning from Tuesday should be over by 6 AM today, but there will still be plenty of wind to go around. This is all ahead of a cold front that will come in from the northeast and creep across Utah. As the cold air settles in during the evening we will see the snow elevation level drop to around 4,000 feet giving a bi of snow to the benches. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for mountain ranges throughout the state, as well as Millard and Juab Counties and parts of Southwest Utah. Northern Mountains could pick up 4-8″, the Cottonwoods could see 6-12″, and the Central and Southern Mountains could see 8-16″ of snow. Meanwhile, cities in Central and Southwest Utah could see 2-6″ of snow in areas from Nephi and South to Beaver and Cedar City. Winter driving conditions should be expected over mountain passes, and light accumulations should be expected along the Wasatch Front overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

We also have a Winter Strom Warning issued for parts of southern Utah. This will mostly be held to the southern mountains and is set to take place from noon on Wednesday until midnight Thursday night. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 10 to 16 inches. We’ll also see winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

With all of this said, it’s pretty easy to see that the commute on Thursday could be even more tricky than what we saw this morning. Be careful in all of your driving and please allow yourself plenty of extra time if you have to venture out.

We’ll also notice quite a drop in temperature from Tuesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees colder than we saw on Tuesday. Friday won’t get much better as we’ll still see temperatures a good 15 degrees cooler than normal to wrap up the workweek. The weekend will see another shot of moisture as rain is likely for northern Utah while things should stay a little drier in the southern region.

Takeaways? Valley rain and mountain snow will add to the wind and cold through Thursday. Another system brings moisture over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.