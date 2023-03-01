SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Winter alerts remain in effect as our winter storm moves through before it clears by late tonight into early tomorrow.

Today is the first day of meteorological spring, but mother nature has other ideas with a winter storm moving through the state currently! As we go through the rest of the day into tonight, the best chance for wet weather will be in the southern two-thirds of the state, however, with wrap-around moisture, we’ll hold onto a chance for isolated to scattered snow showers in northern Utah through the middle of the afternoon with snow potentially lingering in the high country in northern Utah into the early stretches of this evening.

In the southern half of the state, to go along with the moisture potential, a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, temperatures will be a little chiller than yesterday, and winds will be whipping once again.

Winter alerts remain in effect up and down the Beehive State due to our winter storm moving through. In the high country in northern Utah, the winter storm warnings for the Wasatch Mountains, the Wasatch Back, and the winter weather advisory for the Western Uintas continue through 5 p.m. Additional minor accumulations will be possible through the rest of the warning.

In the southern half of the state, the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue through at least 5 a.m. Thursday. The only warning that goes longer is for the La Sal and Abajo Mountains in southeastern Utah and that warning continues through 11 a.m. Thursday. Within most of the advisories, an additional 2″ is likely while most warning areas in central and southern Utah will see several inches or more. The southern mountains could receive another half a foot plus.

As we go from tonight into tomorrow, we’ll see moisture steadily work its way out of southern Utah. By daybreak tomorrow, just about all the moisture will have likely moved out of southeastern Utah. For Thursday, we’re expecting much calmer skies as high pressure briefly settles in! We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state, but with a northerly wind it will be another chilly day with highs ranging roughly 10-15 degrees below average and the wind will make it feel even colder. Northern Utah will mainly see highs in the 20s and 30s with mainly 30s and 40s down south.

The high pressure won’t be long-lived with a quick hitter of a system dropping in on Friday which could bring snow showers to northern Utah while southern Utah looks to stay mostly dry. Into the weekend temperatures will moderate a bit with calm skies across the state on Saturday. Sunday into Monday will see the return of a more active pattern with wet weather potential returning. At this point looks like the best chance for wet weather will be in northern Utah, but we’ll fine-tune this forecast as we get closer!