Major winter storm set to impact Thanksgiving travel plans

A strong and potent winter storm will arrive early Wednesday morning from west to east, leading to significant travel impacts for those heading out on the roads or in the air to your holiday destination.

A large area of low pressure will track through the intermoutain west for the remainder of the week, pulling moisture from the Pacific and bringing plenty of rain for Dixie and snow for the rest of the region.

Those traveling should consider leaving Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning as roads will deteriorate as the day progresses Wednesday. Snow showers are likely Wednesday morning for northern Utah and eastern Nevada which will make for slushy road conditions, especially over the higher mountain passes.

The bulk of the snow will arrive regionwide Wednesday afternoon leading to moderate to heavy snow for your travel. This will make driving very difficult to near impossible at times so plan on winter driving conditions and have an emergency kit handy.

We will see breaks in the snow at times across northern Utah heading into the thanksgiving afternoon timeframe while southern Utah remains wet or snowy depending on location.

Forecast snow amounts through Wednesday night will be 2-4 inches for most across northern Utah and the Wasatch Front with locally higher amounts. Benches could see up to 6 inches with the Wasatch Back and mountain valleys slightly higher. The northern mountains could see 1 to 2 feet. Southern Utah will see the bulk of their precipitation and snow later Wednesday with feet of snow piling up by Saturday morning.

All told, forecast snow amounts regionally could be as high as a foot across the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake City with greater amounts in the benches and along higher mountain passes along I-15.

Once again, if you are planning on traveling for thanksgiving, leave as soon as possible due to road conditions becoming worse and worse as Wednesday progresses into Thursday morning.

We will keep you updated on abc4.com/weather for this major winter storm.

