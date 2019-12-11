Major winter storm set to bring rain & snow to northern Utah

We’re tracking our next strong winter storm moving our way, and this one looks to be another big snow for the mountains. Right now, we’re under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Wasatch and Western Uinta Mountains. This means we’re ‘on watch’ for a big winter storm, or ‘standing by’ if you will for what’s to come and it won’t arrive until Thursday.

We expect the areas under the watch to be upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING Wednesday afternoon.

Once this warning goes into effect, snow will be expected to begin as soon as Thursday morning with heavier snow anticipated to move in by the afternoon.

Rain is forecast to fall below 5,000 feet. But this also means snow over 5,500 to 6,000 feet looks likeliest to cause problems on the roads.

The first few waves of snow could put down the most the fastest on Thursday. Initial forecasts call for snow total close to a foot on the tallest peaks of the Wasatch. 6”-12” by Thursday night looks to be a reasonable forecast for most of the Wasatch Range. However, this also means mountain passes of Parley’s, Ogden Valley, Sardine Canyon, and Provo Canyon could be very slick and dangerous!

Rainfall also looks impressive with the first wave where upward of 0.33” to over 0.50” of rain is likely along the Wasatch Front.

This is just a look at the first part of this storm, and it's expected to come with more waves of precipitation through Friday and Saturday too.

