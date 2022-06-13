SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for the start of the work week, with some areas dipping 30 degrees from Sunday.

While we hit 102 in Salt Lake on Sunday, we don’t typically see that type of heat until July 7. This early-season warmth does not stick around on Monday though, as temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s along the Wasatch Front. Expect a slew of 60s and 70s throughout Central Utah, but westerly winds will keep things warm in Eastern and Southern Utah. The back-to-back triple-digit days in St. George take a break and daytime highs will fall closer to average, which is in the mid 90s this time of year.

The front also brings a chance of wet weather to the Northern and Central parts of Utah. We’ll see the band of rain that was around in the early morning hours for the northern Wasatch Front become spottier thunderstorm and thundershower activity by the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has included Northern, Eastern and Central Utah in the chance for a general thunderstorm today and that extends all the way down the I-15 corridor to Beaver County.

While the big weather headline is the major cool down, winds and fire danger linger on Monday. Gusty west winds will plague Eastern Utah with gusts up to 50 mph where the wind advisory is in place and 60 mph where the high wind warning is in place. Both wind alerts hold until Monday evening at 9 p.m. These blustery winds are unforgiving with wildfire flames, so fire danger remains critical in SW and SE Utah with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the afternoon and evening.

Heading into Tuesday, cooler, breezy conditions will linger and below-average temperatures are expected with drier conditions. A warming trend will begin midweek, with high pressure returning and temperatures rebounding back to average and above it as we close out the work week.

Bottom line? A drastic drop in temperatures with wet weather potential in parts of Utah, while whipping winds and fire danger hang on in Southern and Eastern Utah.

