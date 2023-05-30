SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mild temperatures and a few isolated storms continue Tuesday as we head back to work after the long holiday weekend.

Bottom Line?! Warm and dry weather is in store for much of the state Tuesday followed by increased storm potential later in the week.

Southerly flow in place across the state will lead to warmer than normal temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front with highs near 90 degrees for St. George. Plan on breezy winds with calm weather today with the best chance of isolated thunderstorms along the far northern aspects of the state.

Heading into midweek, a low-pressure system to the southwest will begin pushing east allowing for more moisture to return to the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon with more scattered showers likely on Thursday.

With the incoming showers, temperatures will be cooler midweek. Daytime highs will drop through Wednesday in southern Utah as the low tracks just south of the Stateline, mid-80s are expected in St. George with mid-70s along the Wasatch Front. As the low moves further east through Friday, temperatures will rebound into the weekend. Highs will once again be slightly above seasonal norms by Saturday and Sunday.

As for showers, we’ll continue to see moisture remain over the Great Basin which means afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of central and southern Utah through the weekend. The best chance for storms over far southern Utah will likely be Friday and Saturday with additional shower potential for all areas into next week.

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have three flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice and the flood warning for the Logan River near Logan as minor flooding is expected until Friday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Colorado River near Cisco causing some minor flooding in Grand County. A Flood Advisory has been issued for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville as the temperatures warm back up this week.

The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue through the weekend. The newest advisory is a Flood Advisory for the Duchesne River at Randlett until further notice as minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land along the river is expected.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Duchesne River near Myton as the river is expected to climb close to flood stage.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!