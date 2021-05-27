Mainly clear skies, warmer temperatures and quiet weather for your Thursday evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a cooler Wednesday, high pressure moved into the Intermountain West on Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm nearly 10 degrees.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, a drier and quieter weather pattern is taking shape as the latest storm track stays to our north. This will lend to mainly clear conditions for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

Those living in Northern Utah can expect light winds and evening temperatures in the 70’s.

For those living in Central and Southern Utah, additional clouds are expected to develop over the mountains due to daytime heating.

With very little moisture in place, the most we will see out of any storm development will be some gusty outflow winds, though development will be very isolated.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s under mainly clear skies and light winds regionwide.

