Mainly clear skies, dry and quiet this evening ahead of a warmup Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A departing storm system north of Utah brought in a cold front that continues to progress through the state this evening.

This allowed temperatures to cool over Northern Utah by about five degrees from Tuesday’s daytime high temperatures.

Morning clouds gave way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon and drier conditions along the Wasatch Front.

The cold front has allowed for gusty southwest winds to develop over parts of Southern Utah, which led to the issuance of a red flag warning for the Grand Staircase Area of South-Central Utah as well as for the Colorado River Basin through 10 p.m. tonight.

Some parts of Southern Utah will continue to see wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph before decreasing in intensity later tonight.

Earlier clouds over Central and Southern Utah will continue to head east, though Southeastern Utah will be the last to clear out overnight.

As skies clear, temperatures will be a little chillier overnight throughout the region with lows in the 40’s for most with a few 50’s across portions of Southern Utah.

A warmup is on the way on Thursday through the remainder of the week as daytime highs return to the 80’s for much of the region with 90’s in St. George.

