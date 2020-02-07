Little Cottonwood Canyon closed after avalanche, Town of Alta ordered to stay indoors

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- An avalanche closed Little Cottonwood Friday morning. This is the second day the canyon has been closed.
Around 6 a.m. officials reported a major natural avalanche that hit Snowbird entry 1. Crews are working to clear 8 to 9 feet deep snow from the road.
The Utah Avalanche Center issued a “HIGH” avalanche danger at all elevations Friday.
American Fork Canyon was briefly closed for avalanche control as well as Big Cottonwood Canyon about 9 a.m.
As a result of the dangers and snow-covered roads, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are also closed.
In addition, the town of Alta has been placed under interlodge.
“Critical everybody in Alta remain indoors until further notice. Lodges: be prepared to implement your maximum security Int. plans,” a tweet from the Alta Central account Friday morning read.
There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.
To check current avalanche conditions, click here.
For updates on road closures visit udot.utah.gov
Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
