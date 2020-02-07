Little Cottonwood Canyon closed after avalanche, Town of Alta ordered to stay indoors

2-7-2020: We’ve issued an AVALANCHE WARNING for the backcountry. Very dangerous conditions and HIGH avalanche danger exist at all elevations today. Large, long running natural and human triggered avalanches are likely in the backcountry. #utavy pic.twitter.com/ZMtyEVWXd9 — UAC Logan (@UAClogan) February 7, 2020

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- An avalanche closed Little Cottonwood Friday morning. This is the second day the canyon has been closed.

Around 6 a.m. officials reported a major natural avalanche that hit Snowbird entry 1. Crews are working to clear 8 to 9 feet deep snow from the road.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a “HIGH” avalanche danger at all elevations Friday.

American Fork Canyon was briefly closed for avalanche control as well as Big Cottonwood Canyon about 9 a.m.

As a result of the dangers and snow-covered roads, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are also closed.

In addition, the town of Alta has been placed under interlodge.

This storm wasn't messing around for Little Cottonwood Canyon. INCREDIBLE water totals coming in this morning. Check out all the reports we've received here: https://t.co/11BiW6Dqv1 #utwx pic.twitter.com/GCz8fmoIZp — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 7, 2020

“Critical everybody in Alta remain indoors until further notice. Lodges: be prepared to implement your maximum security Int. plans,” a tweet from the Alta Central account Friday morning read.

There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

To check current avalanche conditions, click here.

For updates on road closures visit udot.utah.gov

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: