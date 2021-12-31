Snowfall and wintry temps make way for frigid New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy New Year’s Eve, Utah!

As we start our last day of 2021, snow showers will continue to pass through our area, with the heaviest of the snow falling in the central part of the state and the mountains. We are still expecting to see some snow for the lower elevations, but there will not be much in the way of heavy accumulation. But anything that does fall will stick as our temperatures will be quite cold once again.

The frigid air will push into our area throughout the day, meaning we will not get above the freezing mark in most of northern Utah. Wind chill values will be in the mid to upper 20s for most of the afternoon. This will definitely make it feel way colder outside than what you would see on the thermometer. In southern and central Utah, we can expect to see some chillier temperatures as well, but the colder air takes some time to fully reach us there.

Heading into the evening, it’ll be wise to bundle up if you’re planning to travel for any celebrations as the colder air will really sink in and we begin our plummet to the teens and single digits for many in northern and central Utah.

Also, look out for any lake-enhanced snow showers during the later parts of the evening in the Wasatch Front as pop-up snow showers may occur.

In short, still a bit snowy, but a much colder day ahead of us.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. We are There4You!