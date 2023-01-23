SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a windy start to Monday for the Beehive State with a Wind Advisory in place over the northern half of the Wasatch Front through 11 a.m. East winds of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts to 45 mph near the canyons from Box Elder Canyon to Millcreek Canyon.

Stronger winds are possible along eastern Davis and Weber Counties from Ogden to Bountiful. Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are possible. Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and make driving high profile vehicles very difficult. A few power outages may occur.

In Southern Utah, a High Wind Warning has been issued for Lower Washington County. It will remain in effect through 5 p.m. this afternoon with north winds of 30-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be along the I-15 corridor from Leeds to Pintura and east to Hurricane and La Verkin. High winds may damage property and cause power outages. Strong winds and cold temperatures will also generate dangerously cold wind chill values into Monday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place through 11 a.m. over Southern Utah with light accumulations and blowing snow. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible from Glen Canyon Recreation Area to Southwest Utah. The strongest wind gusts will be along the western side of the state. Snow total accumulations have been calling for 1-4″ of snow. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility if traveling on east-to-west roadways.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

High pressure will then take over with north-northwesterly flow in place through midweek. Daytime highs will remain 10 degrees below average through much of the week with a few systems clipping Northern Utah. Light snow showers over the northern mountains are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a few flurries for the valleys.

With high pressure in place this week, air quality will start to take a hit. Our inversion setup shouldn’t be too significant where grazing storms throughout the week should help scour out some of the bad air. A break in the weather pattern will take place Thursday through Saturday with the long-range guidance suggesting that active weather could pick back up over the weekend. The overall trend shows another pattern shift for next week which means we could be looking at more rounds of healthy mountain snow. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! Light accumulations are expected Sunday with frigid air staying in place throughout the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!