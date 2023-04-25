SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Spring has sprung, or at least it felt like it with thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front last night.

The bottom line? A cooler Tuesday with lingering showers and the threat of thunderstorms in Eastern Utah.

A passing cold front helped with storm development and ushered in colder air to the state. With colder air in place, we could see a wintry mix in some of our northern valleys and maybe even some straight snow in typically colder valleys like Cache, but anything over an inch is unlikely.

Overall, when all is said and done, expect 2-6 inches of snow with isolated pockets seeing up to possibly 10 inches. Mountain valleys could see anywhere from a trace to a few inches. As mentioned, valleys will total out to 0.1-0.50 inches looks possible. While the front tracks to the east, wrap-around moisture will lead to more showers in northern and eastern Utah through the afternoon, which will be mainly isolated in nature.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Accumulating snow is expected in the mountains, and while huge numbers are not expected,it was enough to hit 900 inches at Alta for the season. This record-breaking year continues with these cold, late-season storms, but a warm-up is on the way by the end of the work week.

Once the wet weather clears by this afternoon, the storm pulls away to the east. With a northern flow though, temperatures will come down by roughly 10 degrees compared to what we get this afternoon meaning most in northern Utah will see highs in the 40s and 50s with 50s and 60s down south.

For the second half of the workweek high pressure will set up shop. This will lead to dry skies and more spring-like temperatures. Daytime highs by Wednesday will return to near seasonal averages and Thursday will bring highs slightly above average. On Friday a system will have the potential to brush eastern Utah and could result in a few showers over the Uintas, but at this point, it looks like the system will mainly bring highs within a degree or two compared to what we get Thursday.

High pressure will continue to stay in place this weekend which will likely lead to a warm weekend with mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with St. George seeing 90s!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!