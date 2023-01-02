SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe New Year’s weekend. After an extremely active weekend that left most spots with more than several inches of snow in most valleys and multiple feet of snow in the mountains, our skies will be slightly calmer today. With that being said, they won’t be completely quiet as lingering showers will be possible today.

Before getting into the forecast, it’s important to note that the avalanche danger in our mountains remains high. A Backcountry Avalanche Warning remains in effect for just about all Utah mountains. Natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely on many slopes and may be triggered at a distance. Stay off and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

The best chance for wet weather will generally be in the eastern and northern portion of the state where isolated light snow showers will be possible. Minor accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in our valleys while a few mountains could see a few inches plus. With the continued chance for wet weather, continue to be extremely careful if you have to be out on the roads. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Daytime highs today will be on the chilly side, in the 20s and 30s up north with low to mid-20s along the Wasatch Front. Down south highs will mainly range in the 30s and 40s outside of the high terrain. As we move into tonight a weak system will move in and will impact the state through Tuesday. This will bring mainly light snow with the best chance being in the southern two-thirds of the state, especially to mountain areas, but a few isolated snow showers will be possible up north as well. Overall, only minor accumulations are expected. In lower elevations of southern Utah including St. George tonight will be cold enough that we could see any rain become at least a wintry mix.

Daytime highs for our Tuesday will be similar to what we have today and like today, for times without wet weather skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wet weather will gradually come to an end across the board from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night as high pressure starts to briefly settle in. This will lead to a much calmer midweek with temperatures close to our seasonal average. The calm skies won’t be sticking around though with another system set to move in between Thursday and Friday.

With a southerly wind ahead of this system temperatures will warm a bit by Thursday resulting in mainly a chance for valley rain and mountain snow before the colder air moves back in on Friday. Mountains will likely see another good burst of snow with this system. We’ll fine tune this forecast and update you on expected totals as we get closer!