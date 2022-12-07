SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some midweek moisture is making its way through the Beehive State this morning with rain and snow showers over Southern and Central Utah this morning. A trough of low pressure lifting northeast through the region will continue to provide spread moisture into much of Utah by Wednesday evening. Light snow showers are expected along Northern Utah this afternoon and evening could impact some of the evening drive.

Minor accumulations of 1-2″ are possible from Salt Lake County and south into Utah County. Lesser amounts are expected in Weber and Davis Counties.

In Southern Utah, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 PM tonight. The advisory includes Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, and the Southern Mountains. The valleys can expect 2-6″ of snow with the Southern Mountains seeing 4-8″. Snow will clear out tonight with mainly sunshine returning to Southern Utah for Thursday. Mountain areas in Southeast Utah can expect lingering snow showers into early Thursday.

After today’s snow showers, all areas will see a brief lull in active weather on Thursday as we’re in between storm systems. Another quick-moving storm will move through Northern Utah on Friday generating light snow showers once again. Over the weekend, a more potent storm is still on the horizon for Sunday into early next week. This storm looks like it will bring a good refresh to the mountains and a blast of arctic air to the region through Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 20s for highs with overnight lows in the single digits by Wednesday morning.

Bottom Line?! Light snow showers remain in the forecast through the end of the week with active weather continuing over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.