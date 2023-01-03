SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Coming off of the long weekend we’re still seeing snow showers in portions of the state. Light snowfall is from a weak trough of low pressure moving through southern Utah which will continue east into the late afternoon.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than normal for most locations this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s for the Wasatch Front and mid-40s for St. George. Minor accumulations are possible into the late morning with the bulk of showers moving east by early afternoon.

High pressure will settle in temporarily behind the storm system with calmer conditions expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected midweek with near seasonal temperatures. A warm front is expected to start moving through the state late Wednesday and will likely increase cloud cover over Northern Utah. Very little, if any, precipitation is expected as the warm front moves through with only a few rain/snow showers expected.

The main system will be arriving on Thursday evening into Friday. With a southerly wind ahead of this system temperatures will warm a bit by Thursday resulting in mainly a chance for valley rain and mountain snow before the colder air moves back in on Friday. Mountains will likely see another good burst of snow with this system. We’ll fine tune this forecast and update you on expected totals as we get closer!

Bottom Line?! Limited snow showers continue Tuesday with near seasonal temperatures.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!