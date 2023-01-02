SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! I hope your extended weekend is off to a great start! It’s been a wild weekend with feet of mountain snowfall and record precipitation.

Today is going to be a much quieter day with moisture moving out, however, additional snow showers are expected this morning and will taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain colder this afternoon with highs only in the mid-30s for the Wasatch Front, St. George will be in the mid-40s. More storms are expected to move through the region throughout the week.

Compared to our atmospheric river event over the weekend, the systems that move through early in the week will be much less impressive. A weak system will once again move through Utah on Tuesday and bring light snow showers, mainly to the mountains areas in Central and Southern Utah.

The valleys could see a few snow showers as well with only minor impacts expected. One exception will be to the Lower Washington County areas where light snowfall may occur early Tuesday morning. Accumulations of around a half of an inch may be possible on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages in most locations on Tuesday as well.

After Tuesday’s moisture clears out, we’ll see mainly dry weather Wednesday. High pressure will briefly fill into the state and partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. By the end of the week, another trough of low pressure is expected to move through.

Southwest flow ahead of the storm will allow temperatures to warm some into the end of the week. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the low 40’s with low 50’s in St. George. Right now, it’s looking like we’ll see a rain/snow mix in the valleys with a decent amount of mountain snowfall to freshen up the ski resorts. We’ll have updates as the storm gets closer.