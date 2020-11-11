Light snow on the way

LOGAN, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Another round of snow showers is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as a weak storm system clips Northern Utah. The areas that will be most impacted by this light snow will be north of Interstate 80 including Cache Valley and benches north of Salt Lake City.

Light valley accumulations are possible, and the snow showers will begin to taper off and wind down by Wednesday evening.

The core of this weaker system is North of Utah and will continue to track east, but will bring a period of scattered snow showers. The timing of the snow showers overnight will lead to some road slush for the Cache Valley and along the benches north of Salt Lake.

Drivers heading up canyon roads should be prepared for possible chain restrictions. Portions of I-80, I-84, US 89, SR 30, SR 39, with some impacts to Parleys, and the roads up to Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

This weaker system is part of the active pattern that settled into Utah, and once these snow showers taper off by Wednesday evening, we get a break on Thursday. Another storm will take aim at the Wasatch Front and our mountains for the weekend.

