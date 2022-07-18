SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! After record-setting heat across the state Sunday, we get more heat and storm potential on Monday, however, the heat won’t be quite as intense compared to what we had yesterday.

High pressure continues to show the way with a southerly flow that continues to bring in monsoonal moisture. The moisture combined with a few pieces of energy will lead to more scattered storm potential across the Beehive State. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and early evening in the southern two-thirds of the state from the Salt Lake Valley and Wasatch Back southward. With more storm potential, the possibility of flash flooding will continue to exist at national parks so be careful if you have hikes planned.

Daytime highs will run about 2-5 degrees cooler today with most along the Wasatch Front seeing upper 90s as Salt Lake City makes it to the 101 mark. While that’s about 5 degrees above average, it’s better than the 107 on Sunday, which tied the all-time record high temperature measured in Salt Lake City. It’s the fourth time Salt Lake City has seen 107. Meanwhile, southern Utah will mainly see 90s and triple digits while the Wasatch Back will flirt with low 90s.

As we move through the week, temperatures will remain hot and slightly above average with continued chances of isolated thunderstorms each afternoon through Thursday with a little less in the way of wet weather from Wednesday into Thursday. By the weekend, models are hinting at another surge of moisture as the heat will remain entrenched in our forecast.

Bottom Line? More above-average heat with more potential for monsoon thunderstorms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!