SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west.

In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah, we’ll see more coverage across southeastern Utah. Thunderstorms will continue to be capable of heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning and in isolated cases, small hail. Flash flooding will remain a concern at National Parks with flooding being more of a probability rather than a possibility.

In northern Utah, we’ll also have a chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance coming along and south of I-80, especially in the higher terrain, but even for Cache Valley and the northern Wasatch Front, there’s better than a 1 in 3 chance for wet weather with an even better chance for Salt Lake and Utah Counties. While not everyone gets wet weather, everyone on Friday will at least have a shot. Showers and storms will be least likely in the northwestern corner of Utah.

Another product of the system moving in will be easing heat! In northern Utah, daytime highs will come down by roughly 5-10 degrees compared to Thursday and in some instances like in Salt Lake City, it could be more than 10 degrees with a high projected in the upper 80s at 89, breaking our current streak of 100°+ days this week. In southern Utah, daytime highs will come down as well, but by only 3-5 degrees in most cases.

Saturday could bring even better potential for showers and storms in northern Utah as storms remain possible down south. As we move from Sunday into early next week, moisture levels are likely to dip across the state as temperatures rebound to near or slightly above averages. Mostly dry skies are expected through the first half of next week, but we could see moisture potential return by the latter half of the week. Stay tuned there!

Bottom Line? Friday brings better wet weather potential across the state as temperatures ease, especially in northern Utah!

