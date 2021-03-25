Latest winter storm brings more unsettled, wet weather to the Beehive State

(ABC4) – A newly formed area of low pressure over Northeast Nevada and Northwest Utah will bring another round of rain and snow to the majority of our region and the Intermountain West through Friday.

Our latest winter storm continues to evolve as of Thursday morning with renewed uncertainty as to how much snow could fall over certain valleys of Utah making for an increasingly challenging forecast. Though temperatures are far from freezing during the daytime hours, atmospheric temperatures above the surface, as well as weather dynamics, are in place to allow a mixture of rain and snow to fall. A mostly disorganized cold front associated with the aforementioned area of low pressure will cross Northern Utah during the day on Thursday increasing the shower activity. Most, if not all, valley locations will start as rain but as colder air filters in this evening and temperatures drop, rain will mix in with snow or completely change to snow heading into the Friday morning commute.

As the low tracks East this evening, the Western edge of the low is set to deliver more moderate to heavy precipitation, and due to the movement East through the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Salt Lake Valleys have become the favored locations for this band of heavier precipitation to fall, primarily in the form of snow. There is a moderate to high confidence in accumulating snow on grassy surfaces with lower confidence on road impacts due to recent warmer temperatures. However, bench locations and secondary roads are likely to have road slush or snow so be prepared for winter driving conditions.

There is more certainty with regards to higher confidence and impacts for portions of Central and Southern Utah, specifically along and West of I-15. As the low moves into Eastern Utah tonight, the counterclockwise wrap around behind the low should bring a period of moderate to heavy precipitation over a greater area from Cedar City to Nephi. Higher passes and valleys can expect winter driving conditions with accumulating snowfall making for a difficult commute Thursday night into Friday morning.

Northern Valleys are likely to receive a trace to 2 inches, with slightly more for most bench locations and the mountain valleys of the Wasatch Back, Ogden, and Bear River. As mentioned, Salt Lake and the Tooele Valleys could pick up several inches with the Tooele Valley likely in the 4 to 8″ range. The I-15 corridor will be another area to watch due to higher passes being problematic due to colder roads and heavier precipitation. This part of the state could receive 1 to 6″ making for a greater range. Mountains could pick up 6 to 12″ with locally higher amounts.

Outside of the snow, many should see healthy rainfall totals in the .25″ to .50″ range, especially along the Wasatch Front and throughout Western Utah.

The storm will exit slowly on Friday, bringing more scattered rain and snow showers to the region though, by the afternoon, precipitation coverage will become more confined to Eastern Utah as the area begins to clear from West to East. High pressure will settle into the region for the weekend as temperatures will return to near normal with additional warming into Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Stay up to date with the latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are #there4you.