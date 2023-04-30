SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is kicking off May with both record-high temperatures and record mountain snowpack, leading to possible flooding. It will continue to feel like early summer into Monday with flood concerns peaking Monday night.

The spring heatwave from the weekend will carry over Monday. Record high temperatures for some of the Wasatch Front remain possible this afternoon with a high of 88 degrees forecasted. The current record is from 2007 and is 87 degrees. A strong southwest flow is helping generate well above normal conditions statewide, blustery winds are expected for much of the state as well.

Daytime highs are running 15-20 degrees above normal with high pressure in place, southwest flow is also increasing this afternoon as the ridge shifts slightly east. The extended warmup will continue to exacerbate snowmelt and runoff into our rivers and streams.

Flood Watches remain in place along portions of northern Utah. A Flood Warning is in place for the Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam through Friday, impacting Paradise, UT. Low-lying areas adjacent to the river and some farmland will experience minor flooding. Peak runoff is expected tonight through Tuesday for much of the state.

Other rivers that remain a concern are The Lower Weber River is expecting flood conditions near Plain City, and the East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch will likely reach flood stage and have impacts there. Peak runoff for these areas is also expected from late Monday into Tuesday. Runoff should ease by the end of the week as some cooler air moves in Thursday – Friday.

Winds will be blustery throughout much of the week with a front on the way Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70’s on Thursday for the Wasatch Front with seasonal temperatures expected on Friday.

Moisture will increase on Thursday with the front moving in, rain and possible thunderstorms are expected. Another wave of moisture will arrive late Friday into Saturday with moisture clearing out Saturday afternoon. More unsettled weather is possible early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

High pressure remains

bringing on the heat

record highs possible again on Mon in SLC (~20 above normal)

Flood Concerns rise

Flood warning for Little Bear River near Paradise

Watches in place for other areas in Northern Utah

Cooler weather end of week

showers and storms Thursday

active into weekend with near avg temps.