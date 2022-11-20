SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Our current weather pattern continues as a high pressure system is helping to keep a ridge of drier conditions over the state for the next few days. There is some hope that we might get a little bit of moisture midweek, but that is looking less likely as it approaches. Until then, we are in the repeating pattern of calm, cool, and dry.

But there are a few things that are different with the coming days — let’s start with the good. Temperatures are going to start rising up a little bit, giving us numbers that are much closer to what we’re used to seeing this time of year. Southern Utah will find itself almost right in line with norms within the next few days and St. George is looking to get back into the 60s by the latter part of the week. For northern Utah, we will be gaining on the seasonal norms, but will still be a few degrees behind. However, Salt Lake has a chance to actually reach 50 by next weekend. So, while it’s not great news on the temperatures, it’s at least a little warmer.

The downside is that this high pressure is going to help bring the level of inversion back up. The Salt Lake Valley could see a significant increase in the haze as the workweek begins and that means we’ll be looking at the possibility of unsafe air quality. Plus it’s just no fun to have to look at it all the time. It is also possible that this haze could extend into central Utah as well. We do have a slight chance for a storm coming in by midweek, but even if we don’t get the moisture, it might be enough to clear up the skies a bit.

Basically the news is to bundle up, and if you need to get out of the inversion, rise above and head to the mountains for a little breather.

