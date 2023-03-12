SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! After a mostly quiet Saturday across Northern Utah, a weak system moving through today will bring rain and snow showers for much of the region. We have a chance of snow showers this morning as colder temperatures are in place with a wintry mix, or just rain, late morning into the afternoon. Light snow showers remain possible over the higher elevations as well with roughly 2-6″ expected. Scattered showers remain possible over Southern Utah as well. Temperatures will be in mid-40s this afternoon along the Wasatch Front with mid-60s in St. George.

Increasing southwest flow over the state Monday will bring more seasonal temperatures, but also a slight chance of rain as another weak wave moves through the flow. Daytime highs will reach the low 50s along the Wasatch Front with mid-60s again for Lower Washington County. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Monday over Southern Utah with moisture returning to all areas by midweek.

Our next major event will begin taking shape on Tuesday with another atmospheric river event for the state. When we talk about an atmospheric river, we’re referring to a system that is packing a lot of moisture. This late in the winter season, this type of storm usually means valley rain and heavy mountain snow for Utah. That’s what it’s looking like right now with valley rain in the forecast and feet of mountain snow. Snow levels will likely start very high with the beginning of the showers on Tuesday with snow levels possible lowering to the Benches of Northern Utah by late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. The valleys will see periods of rain from Tuesday evening through early Thursday along with blustery winds and dropping temperatures. During the multi-day event, Wednesday will see the greatest precipitation totals with some valleys picking up a half inch or more of rain.

The system will clear on Thursday and temperatures will be trending 10 degrees cooler than normal for most areas. It looks like we’ll get a break from showers on Friday, but we could see more active weather over the weekend. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Scattered showers remain in place through the first of the week with soggier conditions midweek.

