June arrives with plenty of warm, quiet, dry weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – June 1 is the start of meteorological summer, and though the actual first day of summer is still three weeks away, our first taste of heat arrives this week.

However, the remainder of the day will bring partly cloudy skies throughout the region with daytime high temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average in Salt Lake City.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy into the evening hours with light winds and a low fire threat for Northern Utah.

Mountain clouds will bubble with the daytime heating into the evening hours, and just a few very isolated high-based thundershowers are possible over the Uintas.

Southern Utah will start feeling the effects of our incoming heat with St. George approaching 100 degrees for the first time since Sept. 17.

Clouds will develop later this evening over the south. Storms are not expected, but breezy conditions are possible.

With the heat building and the dry conditions still in place, the fire danger remains moderate over much of the lower elevations of Southern Utah.

The first 90’s will begin to arrive over Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front on Wednesday.

Stay informed of our early heat both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.