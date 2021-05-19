Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening across Northern Utah

(ABC4) – A weak disturbance moving through the region today will allow enough instability for thunderstorms development over Northern Utah, the Wasatch Front, parts of Eastern Utah, and into Southwest Wyoming.

The storm prediction center has issued a general threat for thunderstorms. This is defined as thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail, lightning, and possible brief heavy rain.

However, most thunderstorm development will remain isolated and confined to the mountains through the Pinpoint Weather team can not rule out a valley storm or two. It is important to keep an eye to the sky when planning outdoor activities and if you hear thunder roar, move indoors.

Southern Utah will continue to deal with increasing South to Southwest winds ahead of a cold front and large area of low-pressure diving into the Intermountain West on Thursday. Red flag warnings are now in effect for portions of Southwestern Utah through to Lake Powell.

Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph at times and relative humidity values as low as 5%. It is important to stay vigilant and if you are planning are being outside or heading into the great outdoors, campfires or fire pits are not recommended at this time.

Critical fire weather will continue for the remainder of the week due to increasingly gusty Southwest winds.

Stay informed with your latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.