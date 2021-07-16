Isolated thunderstorms possible across Utah on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the workweek and monsoon moisture has surged further North and isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the state today.

Flash flood potential is “possible” in Southern Utah and at all our state’s National Parks.

Today we begin a gradual warming and drying trend as we head into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure setting up to the north of Utah will bring in the heat heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Our Friday has climbing daytime highs along the Wasatch Front, but we expect numbers in the upper 90s with Salt Lake getting to a high of 99.

Temperatures throughout the state will be in the 90s, except for Moab, St. George, and surrounding areas that may make the run for triple digits.

St. George will be close to their norm for this time of year which is 102 as they reach for 103. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Hazy conditions are also expected with light smoke still plaguing the region, so hazy conditions could linger for today.

Bottom line, another monsoon afternoon and evening will take place for us today so best to stay weather aware.

The best way to stay weather aware is by keeping up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!