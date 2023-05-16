SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have another unsettled day ahead with ingredients for isolated thunderstorms.

The bottom line? Above-average daytime highs bring warmth with isolated storm potential.

An area of high pressure to our southeast is helping with our warming trend and enhancing a southwesterly flow today and over the coming days. The positioning of the high pressure resembles monsoon season and the clockwise flow around this area of high-pressure funnels in low-level moisture with that southwesterly flow.

During the day, we will see significant warming and that will lead to some instability. In short, thunderstorm potential hangs in there! This will mean that from today through the middle of the workweek, we won’t see too many changes in our weather. Daytime highs will be running about 5-10 degrees above average, so expect 80s in the north for the work week and 90s in the SW corner of the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the bulk of the day, but from the afternoon into the evening, we’ll see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for wet weather will be in the high country, but valley storms are possible, especially in southwestern and south-central Utah. These thunderstorms are capable of producing brief, heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, thunder and lightning.

While we love to get out and enjoy our Utah terrain, you must exercise caution with these storms. If you’re headed to any of the Mighty Five or any of the popular recreational areas in southern Utah it’s important to note that while flash flooding is not probable, it’s possible. Please note, slot canyons are a particularly dangerous place to be this time of year with any threat of storms in the forecast.

By tomorrow, some spots across the state could see multiple rounds of wet weather while others could be completely dry. It will depend on where you are and where storms develop each day. Temperatures will continue to range roughly 5-15 degrees above average.

By Thursday, that retrograding low pressure will begin to move back to the east in our direction. This will likely result in a better chance for showers and storms statewide on Thursday as our temperatures stay warm. Friday and Saturday look quieter with only a slim chance for a few stray showers and storms, but the wet weather potential looks to pick back up by the end of the weekend into early next week.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have four flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice. The newest flood warning is for the Strawberry River near the Strawberry Reservoir, which will be in effect through Thursday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above action stage. The Bear River near Corrine is also under an advisory as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado River near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County.

We also have a flood watch for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam. A flood watch was also issued Monday for the Green River near Jensen in Uintah County.

For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!