SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After seeing showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, we will dry out for Monday morning. However, moisture remains across the region. This moisture will allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop Monday afternoon along I-15. Daytime highs will remain seasonal for most of the Beehive state.

The bottom line? Thunderstorms remain possible for Monday, mainly along I-15, with near seasonal temperatures.

The active pattern will continue throughout the week. We’ll likely see a similar pattern as we did over the weekend with not everyone seeing a thunderstorm, but the general threat will exist for everyone in Utah. So, if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to keep a watchful eye on the skies!

Severe weather isn’t likely for Monday; however, strong storms will be capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief downpours. With the best storm chances expected in central northern Utah, they will be sparser in the southern half.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flash flooding is possible for a couple of popular recreation spots. The flash flood possibility includes Arches and the San Rafael Swell. It’s not the time to be in slot canyons or other low-lying areas as storms develop. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the state while outdoors.

As for temperatures, warmer air will move in for the first part of the week followed by some cooling in the second half. Daytime highs will range in the upper-70s and low-80s in northern Utah while most in southern Utah will see 80s. In St. George and throughout lower Washington County, highs will range in the mid to lower 90s. However, the northern half of the state will see rain chances over the next seven days, while the southern half will only see slight chances on Monday & Tuesday.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have two flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice for minor flooding.

To go along with the flood warnings, we have new Flood Advisories in effect. We continue to have the flood advisory for the Logan River near, Logan, UT. However, now we have flood advisories for Garfield, Kane, Iron, Piute, and Sevier counties along the Sevier River until Thursday.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, and an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near the action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!