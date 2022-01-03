Inversion haze blankets chilly Utah with slight warming trend ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great New Year’s Weekend!

After a COLD start to the day, we’ll begin a warming trend on Monday afternoon. It won’t be that apparent along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah valleys due to a strengthening inversion, but we’ll still see a high of low to mid 30s and a high of 34 in Salt Lake City.

With the inversion, air quality will be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” from Davis County south to Utah County. In southern Utah, we’ll see temps in the upper 30s in Cedar City and upper 40s in St. George. It will remain chilly in southeastern Utah with a high in the 20s for Price and Moab. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy down south and partly cloudy to partly sunny in northern Utah.

Clouds will increase across the state by Monday night as we look to stay on the dry side. It’ll be another cold night with most temps dropping to around or below freezing, but it won’t be as cold compared to the morning. By Tuesday, a low-pressure system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will bring northern Utah a slight chance for wet weather. In the mountains, it’ll be snowing, but for the valley floors could see chances of rain and snow, with a little better chance for snow. In central and southern Utah, skies will remain dry as temperatures continue to warm gradually.

Active weather will be sticking around for northern Utah through most of this week and with temperatures continuing to warm, we’ll see times of valley rain/snow, and mountain snow. In southern Utah, mostly dry skies persist as we see more temps in the 40s and 50s for highs by the second half of the week.

In short, Monday will be quiet with inversion haze before more active weather arrives in northern Utah tomorrow.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!