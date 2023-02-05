SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Our next storm system is moving into the region this morning and will keep southwest flow in place ahead of a passing cold front.

Southwest flow means that milder temperatures are in place in most regions, and this will lead to valley rain/snow showers initially and mountain snow. The storm will progress through the state throughout the day, bringing moisture to all areas through Sunday evening. Winds will be blustery as the storm moves through with strong wind gusts of 55-60 mph expected over the higher mountain ranges. Any rain/snow showers in the valley will transition over the snow quickly behind the cold front Sunday afternoon in Northern Utah with snow continuing into Monday.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for the mountain ranges of Utah with a healthy amount expected through Monday afternoon. The advisory for the Northern Mountains calls for 8-18″ of new snow beginning at noon Sunday and continuing through 5 p.m. Monday. The Upper Cottonwoods could see up to 20″ of fresh snowfall. The Wasatch Back and mountain valleys in northern Utah can expect 4-8″ with up to 10″ in Park City and the Ogden Valley. The Central Mountains — 6-12″ is expected with 5-10″ for the Southern Mountains from 4 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. All mountain regions can expect strong winds up to 60 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will increase avalanche danger early in the week. Snow for the valleys is anywhere from an inch to 4″. Slightly higher amounts are possible where the coldest air has been trapped. Areas north of Ogden and Cache Valley may see more snow during the event.

This is a two-part storm. The first system will arrive on Sunday with the initial cold front. The second wave of moisture will arrive on Monday morning with another cold front sliding in from the north and bringing another round of snow. Snowfall Monday morning may impact the morning drive and the best chance of accumulations will be around the commute through early afternoon. Temperatures will fall early in the week with highs in the low 40s this afternoon ahead of the front, to the mid 30s for highs early in the work week. Another weak storm will brush by on Wednesday and may generate a few mountain snow showers, otherwise, quieter weather will settle in into the weekend.

Bottom Line?! A strong storm moves in just in time to clear up the bad air and bring fresh mountain snow.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online!