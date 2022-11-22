SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is so much to love about the “BeaUTAHful” weather we get in this state, but it’s still no fun when we get the one thing we really don’t like – Inversion. The Inversion Invasion is in full force right now in the valleys of northern Utah, and with it comes the increased poor air quality. Most of the counties in the area are slotted in the “Moderate” designation under health concerns and Salt Lake County is listed as “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups”.

Hopefully we will see some relief from the inversion on Wednesday as a cold front comes through bringing some snow to the mountains and clean up some of the air. Last week the storm was looking to be bigger, but now only looks to bring a small amount of snow. We’ll take any moisture we can get, and if it clears up some of the haze, that’s a win-win.

Above the haze there should be plenty of sunny skies all across the state. Northern Utah will in the upper 30’s to low 40’s while we’ll see temps in the 40’s and 50’s in the southern half of the state. These numbers are getting closer to seasonal norms. We’re also going to see a continued calm and dry pattern that should lead to a very nice Thanksgiving, both at home and for any traveling you need to do.

This pattern should remain through the weekend but the start of next week is starting to show some real good signs of a larger storm system coming out way. We’ll be following this and keep yo updated as things become clearer.

Takeaways? Cold, Calm, and Dry continues as inversion goes up and air quality goes down.

