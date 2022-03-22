SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully it has been a terrific Tuesday so far!

After a chilly start we’ll warm up a little more compared to yesterday, however, with that northerly flow temperatures will still be slightly below average. Daytime highs in northern Utah will mainly range in the 40s and 50s as the Wasatch Front reaches the low 50s. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, we’ll mainly see 50s as lower elevations climb into the 60s.

Winds will be calmer across the board including southern Utah, but some stronger gusts over 30mph will still be possible down south.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the Beehive State which will make it feel quite nice during the afternoon. With calmer winds and mostly clear skies, expect overnight lows tonight to be like what they were this morning.

With high pressure firmly in control for the second half of the work week, temperatures will continue warm more each day as we keep dry conditions in place. Highs will be near seasonal averages for Wednesday with them climbing to about 5-10 degrees above average by Thursday.

Friday and the weekend will feel like spring. This is because we’ll see highs in the 70s in Salt Lake City, 80s in St. George, and Park City will be in the 60s! We will likely start to see some changes by Sunday with increasing clouds as the high pressure starts to break down. There’s the potential we see active weather with the chance for wet weather early next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Today brings cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies with plenty of Spring warmth around the corner.