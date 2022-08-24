SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re coming off another triple-digit heat day in Salt Lake City, taking our yearly total to 25 days where we have seen 100°+ which adds another day to our ongoing record. While we’ll see temperatures well above average once again, it won’t be quite as hot on Wednesday as high pressure shifts east and allows for the return of moisture into the Beehive State.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening with the western two-thirds of the state seeing most of the moisture. The greatest potential for showers and storms will be in the higher terrain through the heart of the state from the southern mountains up through the Uintas.

While the chance for wet weather won’t run as high in the valleys like the Wasatch Front, we’ll still be looking at a greater than a 1 in 3 chance for thunderstorms, so keep your eyes to the sky, especially if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow! For those who don’t find wet weather, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and it will be a breezy day as well. Daytime highs will run about 2-5 degrees cooler than Tuesday in most spots.

The risk for thunderstorms will remain on Thursday areawide with decreasing storms through Friday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the end of the week with low to mid 90s for the Wasatch Front. With thunderstorm potential, it’s important to remember the risk of flash flooding at national parks. At most of the parks on Wednesday, flash flooding will be at least a possibility, while on Thursday it becomes more of a probability.

With more of a northwesterly flow, we’ll dry things out from Friday into Saturday with daytime highs at least a few degrees above average across the board. By Sunday, a weak system moving in could bring some isolated storm potential as daytime highs likely ease down closer to averages into early next week.

The takeaway? More toasty temperatures for midweek with increasing storm potential as monsoon moisture returns.

