SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Light snow showers and very cold temperatures are in store today as another trough of low-pressure slides through the Beehive State.

The storm system approaching from the northwest will spread snow across Northern Utah this morning with snow coverage sliding south throughout the day. Snowfall amounts are going to be on the light side with a Trace to 2″ for the valleys and generally 2-4″ for the mountains of Utah. This trough will be pulling down more arctic air and our temperatures will remain quite cold today with highs only in the upper 20s for the Wasatch Front, and low 40s for St. George. Winds will be breezy today with stronger winds near the mouths of canyons into Monday, blustery winds expected across Southwest Utah as well with strong gap winds for lower Washington County tonight into early Monday.

The storm will move through Southern Utah Sunday evening with lingering snow showers along the southeast corner through early Monday. Some of the higher mountain ranges could see additional accumulations with amounts up to 6″ possible. Light snow is expected in Glen Canyon and in the Canyonlands as well. High pressure will then take over with north-northwesterly flow in place through midweek. Daytime highs will remain 10 degrees below average through much of the week, with a few systems clipping our mountain areas by the end of the week.

With high pressure in place this week, air quality will start to take a hit. Our inversion set up shouldn’t be too significant where grazing storms throughout the week should help scour out some of the bad air. The Northern Mountains have a chance of light snow showers beginning Tuesday with lingering showers through Wednesday evening. The Wasatch Front may also see a few light snow showers sometime Wednesday afternoon as well.

A break in the weather pattern will take place Thursday through Saturday with the long-range guidance suggesting that active weather could pick back up over the weekend. The overall trend shows another pattern shift for next week which means we could be looking at more rounds of healthy mountain snow. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! Light accumulations expected Sunday with frigid air staying in place throughout the week. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!