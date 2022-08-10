SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward.

Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for storms in northern Utah today, including the Wasatch Front. Showers and thunderstorms up north will be isolated in nature so not everyone gets wet weather. The greatest chance will continue to be in southwestern Utah with a good chance for storms generally in the western half. The flash flood watch in southwestern Utah continues through this evening.

On top of the watch, there’s a slight risk for excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding from Washington County northward through western Box Elder County. From San Juan County to the western Uintas and the rest of northern Utah, it’s a marginal risk. If you have any outdoor plans, especially at a national park, be aware of the weather and the risk of flash flooding!

With more moisture comes a little less heat. Daytime highs in most spots will drop roughly 3-5 degrees compared to yesterday in most spots except for southwestern Utah. Monsoon moisture will be sticking around for the remainder of the week leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms being possible. While not everyone will get a storm every day, there will be at least a chance and in some instances, some spots could see multiple rounds in a day.

The timing of storms will be mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will run near or slightly below average with low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Back, low to mid 80s for the Wasatch Back, and mid 90s in Lower Washington County.

Moisture looks to hold on through the weekend into early next week, keeping us in this active monsoon pattern. Moisture levels could start to drop off by the middle of next week.

The takeaway? Flash flood concerns continue in southwestern Utah as monsoon moisture starts to move into northern Utah.

