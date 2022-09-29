SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be concentrated mainly on the eastern half of the state Thursday with the northeast and eastcentral portion of Utah seeing the brunt of storm potential. However, isolated thunderstorms are possible statewide with an increased risk of isolated severe thunderstorms over northern Utah throughout the late afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms that form over the Wasatch Front may produce strong wind gusts and hail, in addition to heavy rains and abundant lightning.

The moisture will move southeast into Friday along the cold front. Portions of central and southern Utah have the greatest risk of storms Friday as the system continues to move through the Beehive State. Flash flood potential will increase across our national parks with ‘Probable’ flash flooding expected in Zion National Park. Isolated storms remain possible over northern Utah Friday and Saturday with decreasing moisture statewide into Sunday.

Temperatures will drop from the mid 80’s on Thursday to the low to mid-70’s Friday. More seasonal temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Abundant sunshine and near seasonal average temperatures will continue into next week.

Bottom Line?! Showers and thunderstorms increase statewide Thursday with cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!