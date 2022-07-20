SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re halfway through the workweek, Utah! We’ve got some subtle changes coming our way as high pressure continues to show the way.

With more of a westerly flow compared to southerly, moisture will take a bit of a dip for the second half of this week leading to fewer thunderstorms, but we won’t be able to completely eliminate the chance for parts of Utah. The best chance for storms on Wednesday will be in the central and southern half of the state and will favor the high terrain. By the second half of the afternoon, storms may move into valley locations.

As storms become more isolated in nature, the heat will start to creep back up. In northern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 80s for higher elevations while lower elevations will see 90s as the Wasatch Front starts to encroach on the triple-digit mark once again. Meanwhile, there won’t be a lack of triple-digit heat in southern Utah as St. George climbs to 106 and even Cedar City will reach the mid-90s.

It will turn even hotter for Thursday and Friday with Salt Lake likely climbing to and above 100 to close out the week and in parts of southern Utah including lower Washington County, south-central Utah, Glen Canyon, and Lake Powell, an excessive heat watch will be in effect as daytime highs both days in these areas will be between 100-105 as St. George could reach 108!

As we move into the upcoming weekend, there’s a chance more monsoon moisture gets pulled into the state leading to increasing storm chances and a slight break in the heat.

Being a few days away we’ll see how that shapes up as we head into the Pioneer Day weekend. Stay tuned!