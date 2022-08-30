SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! August may soon be ending, but instead of seeing temperatures more reminiscent of September, we’re going in the opposite direction, and it will feel more July-like going forward. This is thanks to a stubborn ridge of high pressure that will bring mostly dry skies and higher heat.

Over the next week or so we’ll be close to if not above record highs across the state, including the Wasatch Front and Salt Lake City. Daytime highs will run about 3-5 degrees warmer today compared to yesterday for most with St. George getting to around 105, Salt Lake City reaching 99, and even Cedar City and Logan will likely see highs in the low to mid 90. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with only a few spots in the higher terrain seeing brief pop-ups.

For the remainder of the week through the Labor Day weekend, record high temperatures are expected as the high pressure remains in place. From Thursday through Saturday there’s a good chance that we see a high of just over 100° in Salt Lake, between 101-103°, and if we achieve that we’ll break the all-time record high in Salt Lake City for the month of September as the current record is 100°. This also means we’ll add to the ongoing record of most triple-digit days in a year in Salt Lake City.

Another thing to mention is that with high pressure in place, our air quality likely won’t see any drastic improvements resulting in moderate air quality for most spots that measure, mainly for ozone, but in Salt Lake and Davis Counties, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to fall into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category so keep that in mind! Tuesday will also be hazy due to some smoke from neighboring states.

As we turn the page into early next week the high pressure will likely lose some of its strength as a trough puts a dent in the armor. This should allow temperatures to come down slightly, but being a week away it’s just something to watch for now so stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! A hot and mostly dry pattern to end August and begin September.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!