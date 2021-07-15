Incoming storms bring threats of rain, wind, and hail to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Welcome to monsoon season everyone! We once again have the potential for flash flooding in quite a few areas in Southern Utah and we cannot leave out the severe weather that can accompany it.

We see an increase in shower activity in the afternoon hours once again, but the possible severe threat will be slightly north from Iron county up to Tooele county.

The main threats with these storms will be the heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and 1″ hail. We may also see an isolated storm pop up for some of the southern Wasatch Front as monsoonal moisture continues to flow in.

As we saw yesterday, once these storms get going, they continue for quite a while. St. George can expect to see late storms again as the line of storms will travel from eastern Nevada southeast to Washington county.

Thunderstorm activity ends during the overnight hours as soon as we lose our energy from the sun.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a repeat of yesterday as we see temperatures range mostly around the 90s and only a few areas seeing the 100 degree mark.

Again, thanks to the storms, we remain cooler in our overnight lows as well with most of us hovering around the 60 to 70 degrees range.

In short, another monsoon afternoon and evening will take place for us today, so stay weather aware by keeping up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!