Incoming cold front brings little heat relief, increases fire risk in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re right at the finish line for the work week, but we just cannot seem to shake off this high heat over top of us in the Beehive State.

We continue to see plenty of clear skies out there, but there has been a decrease in our air quality due to some smoke moving in from fires out west and the small grass fire here locally for the Salt Lake Valley.

And while there is a cold front on the way, it does not bring any heat relief and increases our fire risk in parts of Northern Utah.

Winds begin to increase as this very weak cold front continues to push through, which is why the National Weather Service continues the red flag warning until Friday 10 p.m.

Coincidently, we also see our excessive heat warning drop at that time as the cold front brings temperatures just barely low enough to have some overnight relief. This will be a short lived cool down as we then expect the heat to return in full force for the weekend.

This afternoon and evening, we can expect to stay hot as our temperatures will be in the upper 90s and even reach the triple digit mark under the sunny skies.

One thing that may limit some of our temperatures is the smoke filtering overtop of the Wasatch Front.

In Southern Utah, we are expecting to see very hot temperatures, especially in St. George where highs are expected to be a whooping 112 degrees today.

Tonight, we can expect to stay quite warm with temperatures again ranging from the 60s to the 80s throughout the Great Basin.

In short, be sure to stay cool during this heat wave as it does not seem to be looking to break in the immediate future.

Stay up to date on the latest weather happenings for your weekend with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You.