How wet did we get?

UTAH (ABC4) – This past week we could not pay to get a dry day in Northern Utah and we liked it!

Plenty around the Wasatch Front saw some form of precipitation whether it was snow in the mountains or rain in the valleys, we got that oh so scarce moisture that we have been lacking this past winter season.

The rain and snow began in the early hours of Wednesday as the wind event was coming to an end in Northern Utah, but that was not the last we saw of that low-pressure system. The rain continued for most valley locations, with the airport reporting over 0.8″ of precipitation through Friday.

And as we expect during springtime the mountains and even some benches saw snow. Ski resorts that remain open this late into the season were still reporting significant snow accumulations over this time as well. Areas like Snowbird measured 37″ of snow and even 15″ in one day.

While not record-breaking numbers, any amount of precipitation is welcomed as we continue to be under an exceptional drought.