SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a series of storms impacting us through the beginning of next week and they are bringing a little something for everyone! We had scattered thunderstorms and rain for our Friday in parts of the state, and the thunderstorm threat holds on with cooler temperatures on the way and eventually, accumulating snow.

We have valley rain and mountain snow holding on for the overnight into Saturday morning in parts of the state. We also get another shot of cold air and temperatures will likely drop another 10 degrees. Periods of valley rain and mountain snow will impact our Saturday, but then our best chance to see some winter weather will be Saturday night into Sunday. Colder air moves in, and we have a chance to see rain transition to straight snow in our valleys including the Wasatch Front as the third area of low pressure moves in.

Accumulation is expected, and as a result, a “Winter Weather Advisory” has been issued for the Northern, Central, and Southern mountains including the Wasatch, Uintas, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, and near Brianhead. Winter travel conditions should be expected on mountain routes starting midday Saturday through Sunday morning. Mountain snow accumulations will differ by region with the Northern Mountains expecting 5-10,” the Central Mountains picking up accumulations between 8-14,” Southern mountains can expect 6-12,” and the Cottonwoods picking up 12-18″ with locally higher amounts.

The coldest air of the weekend will impact the state Saturday night through Sunday morning, and a band of snow will form in the North and set up decent accumulations for our valleys, while periods of snow are expected through Sunday afternoon in central Utah. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, will pick up anywhere between 2-5″ of snow with totals toward Cache Valley between 1-4.”

Central valleys including areas like Provo, Nephi, and all the way south to Cedar City will see between 3-6″ as will most of our bench locations. Mountain valleys, like Park City, could see 4-8″ of snow.

Snow showers will linger through Sunday evening, with another disturbance impacting Northern Utah Monday, with below-average temperatures sticking around. Tuesday looks dry and cool, but models are hinting at the potential for another storm Wednesday into Thursday morning. With cold air in place, that storm could bring additional rain and snow midweek.

Get your latest forecast here: https://www.abc4.com/weather/