How long will this storm last?

Our potent, record-breaking winter storm will continue to cause major travel headaches through the afternoon and evening due to very cold temperatures, gusty winds and lake enhanced heavy snow showers.

The morning commute for many was treacherous with bench locations in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah Counties seeing incredible snowfall amounts in a short period of time. With little to no melting occurring during the daytime hours, it is anticipated the evening commute could be difficult yet again, especially on any untreated roads.

Snow day! Yesterday it was 50F, today…a foot of snow and counting. pic.twitter.com/2OAG9xRXPI — Jason Shepherd (@JasonSynaptic) February 3, 2020

Numerous school distcits have called it, which is rare in our great state of UT, snow is still falling & roads are still dicey. Temps in the 20s.



East benches still getting slammed, & lake effect this evening will bring more for some. @abc4utah #utwx @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/5PDRM6QAtx — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) February 3, 2020

The bulk of the snowfall will continue to be across the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys with the enhancement of snow from the Great Salt Lake through south and east of Utah Lake will also remain susceptible as well as the central I-15 corridor.

Lake effect/enhanced snow has led to some impressive & heavy snow amounts already, especially for bench locations. With very cold surface temperatures over the much warmer GSL, more lake enhanced snow is expected through the day for SL & Tooele Valleys. #utwx #snow #lakeeffect pic.twitter.com/xH0aVEggT9 — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) February 3, 2020

Snow will taper off tonight and overnight with the Tooele and Skull Valleys likely being the last to see the snow end. With single digits and teens for overnight lows tonight, snow will not melt on area roadways which could lead to another slippery commute Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned for additional updates regarding our next winter storm set to impact the area Wednesday and Thursday with additional accumulations.

*HOLY SNOW BATMAN* Talk about some impressive snow amounts since midnight! The Great Salt Lake, you either love it, smell it or hate it. It can be your best friend or your worst smelly nightmare. If you have been praying for valley snow, you go it today! #utwx #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/H6dMufTehV — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) February 3, 2020

