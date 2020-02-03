How long will this storm last?

Our potent, record-breaking winter storm will continue to cause major travel headaches through the afternoon and evening due to very cold temperatures, gusty winds and lake enhanced heavy snow showers.
The morning commute for many was treacherous with bench locations in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah Counties seeing incredible snowfall amounts in a short period of time. With little to no melting occurring during the daytime hours, it is anticipated the evening commute could be difficult yet again, especially on any untreated roads.
The bulk of the snowfall will continue to be across the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys with the enhancement of snow from the Great Salt Lake through south and east of Utah Lake will also remain susceptible as well as the central I-15 corridor.
Snow will taper off tonight and overnight with the Tooele and Skull Valleys likely being the last to see the snow end. With single digits and teens for overnight lows tonight, snow will not melt on area roadways which could lead to another slippery commute Tuesday morning.
Stay tuned for additional updates regarding our next winter storm set to impact the area Wednesday and Thursday with additional accumulations.
For the latest updates, we are on-air and online at abc4.com/weather
