How long will the Utah wind last?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Destructive winds amped up along the Wasatch Front overnight and are wreaking havoc in many communities including Salt Lake County, Davis County, and Weber County. This will be a multi-day wind event.

Highest wind gusts were clocked Tuesday morning at 91 miles per hour at US 89 and Park Lane in Farmington. The University of Utah had a gust at 89 miles per hour, with damaging gusts in the 70 miles per hour range in Bountiful, Centerville, Logan, Brigham City, and Millcreek.

High wind warnings have now been extended through Wednesday morning and set to expire at 9 a.m. Expect gusts up to 70 miles per hour in places like Ogden, Farmington, and Centerville.

Dangerous, gusty winds will persist along with the east benches and Northern Wasatch Front through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds slightly relax for the evening but still will gust between 50-60 miles per hour through 6 p.m. Wind will then continue to increase with another evolving, developing peak gust situation in Northern Utah from 10 p.m. through the overnight.

Temperatures are also significantly cooler, and frost advisories as well as freezing temps on deck for the overnight. For forecast updates on the wind on Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.