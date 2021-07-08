How hot will it be in Utah going into the afternoon and evening?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This Thursday afternoon, we continue to see more high heat in the Beehive State.

The high pressure system continues to pour in heat and sunshine into the Great Basin, where very little relief is found.

The heat will continue to stick around the triple digits as we head into the evening time also, so dinner outside is not recommended.

Under these mostly sunny skies, we also begin to see winds pick up in Northern Utah as a trailing cold front is bringing in slightly cooler air, but gusty conditions with it. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning until tomorrow evening as fire danger remains high.

Some spotty mountain showers may be possible today, but none will make an impact towards the valleys. So do not be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or see some towering clouds around mountainous areas.

This afternoon, we will expect to stay hot and mostly sunny continuing with little relief going into this evening.

Highs for the rest of the afternoon and evening will remain in the triple digits and upper 90s for most. Overnight lows will also be quite warm as we will see temperatures range around the upper 60s and lower 80s, providing us very little heat relief.

In short, staying cool inside with the AC on will be the move for tonight. Even as the cold front begins to move through, it will do very little in the way of breaking this high heat.

Make sure to stay vigilant for signs of heat illness in the coming days as we continue this heat wave.

Be sure to stay up to date for any weekend adventures with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You.